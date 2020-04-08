Ohio corrections officer dies after testing positive for COVID-19; 65 inmates and staff members statewide have coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A corrections officer at an Ohio state prison died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
John Dawson, of Mansfield, worked at the Marion Correctional Institution since 1996 and was responsible for distributing equipment to jail staff members.
The 55-year-old, who did have underlying health conditions, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, the Governor said during Wednesday’s daily briefing.
Dawson was the second staff member from the Marion County facility to test positive for COVID-19.
“We are very aggressively testing in the prisons,” Gov. DeWine said.
Statewide, 48 correctional institution staff members and 17 inmates in seven different prisons have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The news of Dawson’s death comes a day after Gov. DeWine detailed efforts to decrease the population within Ohio’s correctional facilities by suggesting the release of more than 160 low-risk inmates.
