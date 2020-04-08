Ohio Department of Health’s newest coronavirus curve projection shows drastic improvements from initial estimates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s Department of Health director, Dr. Amy Acton, gave an optimistic outlook for residents when she highlighted the latest COVID-19 curve modeling for Ohio.
Initially, the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University projected a peak of nearly 10,000 new cases per day by April 25.
The latest projection, released on April 8, now shows an estimated peak of approximately 1,600 new cases per day by April 19.
The modeling is compiled using by Ohio State University’s Infectious Diseases Institute, with data as of April 5.
Despite the newest outlook, Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton emphasized during Wednesday’s regular briefing that Ohioans must continue to practice social distancing in the longterm.
“The fear I have is when we have these silent victories, people say COVID-19 was never there to begin with and there never was a threat,” Dr. Acton said. “Please know, this battle is still ongoing.”
The state’s modeling parallels MetroHealth System’s projection for a significantly smaller and earlier surge than expected that was released on Tuesday, but contrasts the Cleveland Clinic’s “best case scenario” estimate for a peak by mid-June.
As of April 8, at least 193 individuals with the coronavirus in Ohio have died with 5,148 cases confirmed statewide.
