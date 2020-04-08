Peninsula police unable to save dog after coyote attack

PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Peninsula Police Department is warning residents to keep a close eye on your small dog after a coyote made off with a resident’s pet earlier this week.
On Monday, April 6, police were called to the 2400 & 2600 block of Main Street in Peninsula after a coyote snatched a small dog and ran into the woods.
According to the police station’s social media post the police searched for a long time but could not locate the dog or the coyote.
The post, which was shared more than 250 times struck a cord with animal lovers who grieved with the owner for the loss of their pet.
Residents of Northeastern Ohio have been reporting coyote sightings to area police with more regularity recently.
A Cleveland family grieved the loss of their beloved pug, Yoshi, after he was attacked and killed by a pack of coyotes while he was in the backyard of the family home in Cleveland in February of this year.
“I am stunned and I didn’t think they would be so brazen to come into our backyard and just how fast it happened,” a member of the family told 19 News.
