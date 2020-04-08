Police hope to identify man who stole cases of energy drinks from Lakewood gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lakewood are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing energy drinks from an area gas station.
According to investigators, the man stole three cases of Monster energy drinks form the employee-only cooler at a Lakewood GetGo gas station on the morning of April 3.
The man, who has visible tattoos on the back of his neck, then exited through the rear employee door and left in a silver van.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity should call Lakewood police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.