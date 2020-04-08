Possible tornado spotted near Brunswick during severe weather (video); 90,000+ without power in Northeast Ohio

A tornado warning was issued for Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties late Tuesday evening, but ALL of those warnings have been canceled.

By John Deike | April 8, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 1:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 90,000 FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio are now in the dark after severe weather struck the region on Tuesday evening.

Here’s the county-by-county outage breakdown:

Ashtabula: 3,140

Cuyahoga: 5,458

Geauga: 4,340

Lake: 3,290

Lorain: 8,738

Medina: 13,084

Portage: 10,590

Stark: 8,777

Summit: 29,193

Trumbull: 2,647

Wayne: 2,310

Jared Svoboda filmed a possible tornado from Southbridge Boulevard in Brunswick. Svoboda was facing south toward I-71 south, placing the potential tornado somewhere in Medina.

Heavy rain and hail have pummeled the region, and several storm damage reports are coming out of Stark County.

Utility crews have been dispatched to begin repairing the outages.

Tornado warnings issued for Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties have ALL been canceled.

Editor’s note: 19 News previously reported a tornado was confirmed in Brunswick, when in fact a possible tornado was seen near Brunswick. We’ll update this article after weather officials review the data.

