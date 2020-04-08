Possible tornado spotted near Brunswick during severe weather (video); 90,000+ without power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 90,000 FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio are now in the dark after severe weather struck the region on Tuesday evening.
Here’s the county-by-county outage breakdown:
Ashtabula: 3,140
Cuyahoga: 5,458
Geauga: 4,340
Lake: 3,290
Lorain: 8,738
Medina: 13,084
Portage: 10,590
Stark: 8,777
Summit: 29,193
Trumbull: 2,647
Wayne: 2,310
Jared Svoboda filmed a possible tornado from Southbridge Boulevard in Brunswick. Svoboda was facing south toward I-71 south, placing the potential tornado somewhere in Medina.
Heavy rain and hail have pummeled the region, and several storm damage reports are coming out of Stark County.
Utility crews have been dispatched to begin repairing the outages.
Editor’s note: 19 News previously reported a tornado was confirmed in Brunswick, when in fact a possible tornado was seen near Brunswick. We’ll update this article after weather officials review the data.
