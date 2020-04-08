Power for Medina County residents may not come back on until late Thursday night, FirstEnergy estimates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Medina County may be dealing with widespread power outages until at least late Thursday night, FirstEnergy estimates, after a confirmed tornado swept through the area on Tuesday.
As of noon on Wednesday, FirstEnergy says nearly 7,000 Medina County residents are still without power after a tornado and severe weather moved impacted the region.
Service could be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 48 hours after the storm system moved through.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado did touch down near Grafton with a pocket of EF-1 damage.
More surveys being conducted in Brunswick and other portions of Medina and Lorain counties for additional tornadoes.
Downed trees, utility poles and other storm damage was reported throughout Medina County.
