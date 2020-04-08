RPM International: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) _ RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.9 million.
The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.
RPM International shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM