Severe storms sweep through Barberton leaving massive amount of damage

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Barberton enjoyed today’s sunny weather, after getting pummeled with severe weather Tuesday night.
“We were sleeping, no noise sound asleep. No noise. We opened the bedroom windows, and it was just like something I’ve never seen anything that bad," said Brooke Pulczinski.
She said the hail was pebble-size and it pelted their home. Brooke said when they came outside in the morning, trees were down and their garage was damaged.
Around the corner, 19 News cameras spotted one man picking up shingles from the roof of his home.
He said he and his family heard the transformers blow out last night.
“I opened the windows to check outside and we heard like a train coming, so we thought it was a train but then the sirens went off so we ran down to the basement fast," he said.
Many in the neighborhood still don’t have power.
We spotted crews out and about, clearing trees and trying to restore order.
Many told 19 News they are grateful no one was hurt but this storm is giving them something else to think about during this global pandemic.
