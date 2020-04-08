Shaker Heights police change protocol for non-emergency calls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The way the Shaker Heights Police Department will be responding to non-emergency calls is changing due to the coronavirus.
“If you call the non-emergency number, you may receive a phone call from an officer who will ask specific questions about your situation and offer suggestions about how they can collaborate to resolve it,” the police department wrote in a message to the community.
To limit the spread of COVID-19 residents should be ready to provide information such as documents and contact information.
To limit the spread of COVID-19 residents should be ready to provide information such as documents and contact information.
Police are going to be asking callers to be prepared to spend some time on the phone to help find a resolution if possible.
The Shaker Heights Police Department is warning residents that warmer temperatures will result in an uptick in crime however, they are focused on being proactive to help prevent and deter crime.
Law enforcement is asking residents to lock doors, activate outdoor lighting and calling police when you see or hear something that feels unusual.
