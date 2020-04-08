UH shutting down North Ridgeville ER for 60 days, mayor voices ‘concerns and displeasure’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville’s UH emergency room will close for about the next two months, as its staff and life-saving equipment are shuffled across the hospital system to fight the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran wrote on Facebook that he understood hard decisions need to be made to fight the pandemic; however, with his city and surrounding suburbs losing an ER, Corcoran said he aired his “concerns and displeasure” to UH CEO Tom Zenty on Wednesday.
Other ER locations in the area include Cleveland Clinic - Avon, St. John’s Westshore in Westlake and the UH Elyria Medical Center.
As it stands, 5,148 people have been infected with the coronavirus across Ohio, and 193 have died.
But state health officials are now optimistic that the social distancing measures that were put in place have significantly flattened the infection curve.
Read Corcoran’s full statement below:
