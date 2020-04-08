Widespread damage left in wake of severe storms that swept through Northeast Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado warning was issued for Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties late Tuesday evening, and while ALL of those warnings have been canceled, the clean up has just begun.
A possible tornado was even spotted by Jared Svoboda, who caught it on camera from Southbridge Boulevard in Brunswick. Svoboda was facing south toward I-71 south, placing the potential tornado somewhere in Medina.
The storms that swept through Northeast Ohio left widespread damage in their wake, from downed power lines that are still leaving over 55,000 FirstEnergy customers in the dark to broken branches and road closures.
The Brewster Fire Department warned residents that Elton Road, west of Carmont, is closed at this time due to tree across the roads and wires down, and Pigeon Run, just north of Poorman, is also closed for low hanging wires.
A 19 News viewer shared the footage he got of hail pounding down North Carpenter Road in Brunswick:
Burton Village Police said Carlton Road and East Center are closed until further notice due to downed power lines.
The Ohio Department of Transportation warned drivers that US 42 between Deerview and Columbia Road in Medina County is closed due to trees down in power lines:
19 News reporter Vic Gideon surveyed the damage in Medina:
19 News viewer Kirk Piscitello also shared the damage in his Medina backyard:
Here are photos of storm damage residents are dealing with in Stark and Summit counties:
