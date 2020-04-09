Amber Alert issued for missing Durham 2-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old from Durham.
The Durham Police Department is searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.
Munoz is a Hispanic male, approximately 2′ 10 tall, and weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light blue shirt & black shorts.
He allegedly was abducted by Emerson Melendez, who is a 23-year-old Hispanic male. Durham police say he allegedly stabbed the child’s mother.
Melendez is 5′10 tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on left hand.
They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota Corolla.
If you have any information, call the Durham Police Department immediately at 919-475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.
