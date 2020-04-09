Apple donates 100,000 critical protective masks to Ohio health care workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio health care workers just received a little extra protection, thanks to the innovative technology company Apple.
Gov. Mike DeWine said a donation of 100,000 N95 masks were delivered on Tuesday and will be distributed to health care workers throughout the state.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company is donating 20 million masks as part of the company’s efforts to combat COVID-19 globally.
The Governor said he called Cook up personally from his Ohio farm to thank him for the critical donation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.