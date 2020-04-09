Avon Lake reported 34 cases of COVID-19

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka confirmed there were 17 cases of coronavirus at the Main Street Care Center, 200 Community Drive, on Thursday, April 9.
This brings the city’s total to 34 cases.
Avon Lake has reported two deaths, an 82-year-old female, and a 93-year-old male.
“Lorain County Public Health is working closely with the facility to control the spread of COVID_19. Our epidemiology team is in daily contact to help with isolation and quarantine, cleaning and testing. The facility has been proactive in working with us to isolate both positive and symptomatic patients,” Lorain County Public Health Commissioner David Covell said in a statement.
In a statement Main Street Towne Center Community Campus said they are working directly with the Lorain County Public Health Department to follow all proper protocols during this time.
They are utilizing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment, isolated positive cases on a separate quarantine unit, and have set up a specific facility team that will only be caring for COVID-19 positive cases.
The facility said they will be thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all resident and common areas within its facilities to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standard.
According to the statement the facility said that prior to their first positive case, Main Street began taking proactive actions to limit the spread of coronavirus well before Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the first Stay At Home order on March 23.
On March 10, Main Street said they implemented an emergency response and prevention plan, including but not limited to:
- Screening and monitoring residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19;
- Continually updating the educational information provided to staff, residents, and family from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), which is an important defense to preventing the spread of COVID-19;
- Maintaining appropriate staffing to maintain the environment of care.
In the statement Main Street said on On March 11, they began prohibiting visitors, including family members, from its facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
