Brutal Akron murder has police searching for killer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron Police are investigating the murder of Benjamin King, 69, of Akron.
On April 8 shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Kent Street where they found King’s body.
An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed King died after his head was slashed multiple times with a knife or sharp object.
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.