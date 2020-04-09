Brutal Akron murder has police searching for killer

By John Deike | April 9, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 8:15 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron Police are investigating the murder of Benjamin King, 69, of Akron.

On April 8 shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Kent Street where they found King’s body.

An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed King died after his head was slashed multiple times with a knife or sharp object.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.

