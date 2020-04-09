Cleveland Clinic asks residents to ‘Light Up Cleveland’ to honor health care workers battling coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is asking residents to “Light Up Cleveland” to honor, recognize, and support health care workers around the world as they battle the coronavirus crisis on the frontlines.
Turn on your porch light, or display any safe light to show your support at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
If you take a picture of your lit home, share it on social media with #LightUpCLE.
This isn’t the first time Northeast Ohio will be showing solidarity while practicing safe social distancing by shining a light.
As Ohio residents are ordered to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, community organizer LakewoodAlive launched Light the Lakewood Night, “a community solidarity initiative designed to convey optimism and togetherness during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Lakewood residents are asked to take part by decorating their front porch or apartment balcony railing with string lights as a vibrant display of solidarity.
