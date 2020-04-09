Cleveland police find man shot to death between two parked cars, ask public for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police are hoping someone can help identify a man police said was seen pointing and firing a gun at a man outside of the Central Fox Market.
When police arrived they found the man lying on the ground between two parked cars.
He died at the scene.
According to police, officers responded to Dundee Drive and Sellers Avenue on March 29, 2020 for a male shot at approximately 5:40 p.m.
The suspect was seen pointing a gun at the victim who began to run away, dropping a gun on the ground.
The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and fled the area on foot.
The victim was a black male, age 26, with a gun shot wound to his head and body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.