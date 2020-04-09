Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 9, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday showed 193 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,148 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Apple donates 100,000 critical protective masks to Ohio health care workers
- Cleveland Clinic asks residents to ‘Light Up Cleveland’ to honor health care workers battling coronavirus crisis
- Shaker Heights creating 'Unity in our Community’ with food drive to help coronavirus crisis
- Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.