Coronavirus crisis: 226,007 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week, bringing 3 week total to record breaking 696,519

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 226,007 people filed for unemployment last week (March 29-April 4) to the U.S. Department of Labor, which is the second straight week that more than 200,000 new claims were filed by Ohioans.
This brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last three weeks to 696,519, according to OJFS.
OJFS said 272,105 Ohioans filed unemployment last week, and 196,309 unemployment claims were filed the week before that.
To put these record-breaking numbers into further perspective, OJFS said 346,603 was the number of jobless claims filed in Ohio for the entire year of 2019.
Last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the nationwide three-week total to over 16 million.
Over these last three weeks, OJFS said they have issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $124 million to more than 195,000 claimants.
In order to handle all the unemployment claims, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has added staff and tech capacity to the unemployment hotline.
OJFS said, “Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We are hiring more people, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible. We have extended our call center to a seven-day-a-week operation and by the end of this week we will have close to 1,000 staff taking calls.”
All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received.
Also, workers who lost their job related to COVID-19 can use this number to expedite your claim through the system: 2000180.
However, if affected individuals already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.
Filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/.
Ohioans without computer access need to call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
There is also a new website listing current open jobs in Ohio: http://Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch.
Employers can also go online and post jobs.
