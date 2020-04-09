Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton provide update to coronavirus cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said at least 193 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,148 cases confirmed statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a regular briefing on Thursday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s latest numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
Out of the 1,495 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, 472 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 960.
Included in Cuyahoga’s County case count is a 1-week-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University initially projected a surge of nearly 10,000 new cases per day with a peak on April 25.
Their newest projection changed significantly with a peak of less than 2,000 news cases per day on April 19.
