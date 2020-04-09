Elyria police want to catch up with Lowe’s shoplifter

According to officials this man has shoplifted from several Lowe’s stores in Ohio, including stores in Lorain, Lake and Summit County.

By Michael Dakota | April 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department would love to connect with a “heavy set white male” who left the the Elyria Lowe’s store with a welder, natural gas heater, spray gun and area rug in his cart.

According to police the man put $1,900 worth of items in his cart and exited the store.

The man got into the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Ram with a temporary tag and drove away.

Police believe the truck may be a 1994-98 Dodge Ram 1500 with several stickers on the back window.

