Euclid schools remove 17 teaching positions; staff cut by at least 40 members since start of 2019-2020 academic year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid City Schools Board of Education announced additional cuts are being made to the district’s staff.
The staff reduction to meet budgetary constraints, which come after the defeat of recent levies in 2018 and 2019, was voted on during Wednesday’s meeting.
The removal of 17 teaching positions was approved at the Board of Education meeting. Additionally, tutor positions, a Dean of Student position, and school program were slashed.
According to the school district, the cuts include:
- 8 elementary school teaching positions
- 14 elementary school tutor positions
- 5 Central Middle School teaching positions
- 4 Euclid High School teaching positions
- 1 elementary Dean of Student position
- 2.5 high school career tech education programs that will be replaced with new career tech programs
“Identifying the new cuts that will occur for the 2020-2021 school year has been, once again, a grueling process for the board, our leadership team, and our employees,” Board President Donna Sudar said. “All of our staff and the programs they support are part of student success. We certainly value all of our caring and professional staff. This is one of the most challenging duties we have as board members.”
The reduction of 17 teaching positions follows 23 staff cuts that were made at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Additional administrative changes are being considered, and could be announced within a month. A retirement incentive is being offered to 10 full-time teachers, which would result in approximately $300,000 savings to the school district’s general fund annually for the next five years.
The new cuts will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.