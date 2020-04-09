Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor announces coronavirus death of prison guard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says a state prison guard has died from the coronavirus. DeWine said 55-year-old John Dawson had worked at Marion Correctional Facility since 1996. The governor says 48 prison employees have now tested positive and 17 inmates at seven different prisons. DeWine says the state is aggressively testing people in the prisons. The process is already underway for a limited release of just over 200 Ohio prisoners to help provide room for social distancing. DeWine also urged any institution with a mask not to throw it away, since a new sanitizing process can allow repeated reuses.
AP-US-NEWSPAPER-STAFFING-CLEVELAND
Union outraged after Ohio paper cuts staff, limits coverage
CLEVELAND (AP) — Owners of The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland have laid off 22 more employees and through an editor have told less than a dozen remaining union reporters and photographers they can no longer cover issues in Cleveland. That coverage has been shifted to staff from the nonunion cleveland.com website. Both The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com are owned by New York-based Advance. Newly appointed Plain Dealer editor Tim Warsinskey told the journalists Monday the coverage shift was a “company-wide strategy decision.” The Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1 says the move by Advance is aimed at punishing union members.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Thousands without power after Ohio storms spawn tornado
CLEVELAND (AP) — Thousands of utility customers across northeast Ohio are still without power after severe thunderstorms roared through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines and spawning a tornado. The storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit the area late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday, but had mostly left the region by late morning. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the tornado first touched down just south of Grafton in Lorain County late Tuesday and then traveled into Medina County. Nearly 37,000 utility customers are still without service, although most should have their power restored by midnight. No injuries were reported during the storms.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTAGION EXPOSURE ARREST
Woman charged with exposing others to dangerous virus
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have jailed a 28-year-old woman accused of recklessly exposing other people to the COVID-19 virus. Stephanie Incarnato of Dayton, Ohio, allegedly shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of groceries Tuesday from a Kroger store in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville. Besides felony theft and drug possession, she is accused of violating Ohio law by failing to take measures to prevent exposing others to “a dangerous, contagious disease.” Police say that was based on her statements. It is a second-degree misdemeanor. She is being held in isolation. The public defender's office declined comment Wednesday.
POLICE PURSUIT-SHOTS EXCHANGED
Toledo officer, man exchange gunfire during foot pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer and man exchanged gunfire when officers tried to break up a large gathering on a Toledo street, authorities said, but it did not appear that anyone was shot.Officers went to the area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported a “commotion and gang-related activity” at a gathering of between 30 and 50 people. Two people ran off as police approached the group, and officers pursued them on foot.Minutes later, an officer said a man pointed a rifle and fired on him. The officer then fired several times at the man, who ran off and remains at large.No injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities do not believe anyone was struck by a bullet fired during the exchange.
COLUMBUS CHASE-GUNFIRE
Police pursuit ends with car crash, suspect shot by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Columbus, Ohio, ended with a crash and a suspect being shot and wounded by officers during a foot chase. Authorities say a 911 caller said Tuesday evening that someone in a car had just fired several shots at a home. Officers soon found a car that was believed to be connected with the shooting, and a pursuit ensued for about 2 miles before the car crashed. During the foot chase, a male suspect pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with officers. The man was hit by at least one shot and remains hospitalized.
SLAYING SUSPECT-US RETURN
Woman who fled US after husband's slaying loses appeal
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A federal appellate court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman who killed her husband in Ohio and then fled to her native Brazil in 2007. The 11th District Court of Appeals issued its decision Monday, rejecting five arguments raised by Claudia Hoerig. She was convicted in January 2019 of aggravated murder and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 28 years. Arguments raised by Hoerig’s lawyers included claims that Trumbull County prosecutors made improper remarks during opening statements and that there wasn’t enough evidence presented for a jury to fairly find her guilty.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO INMATES
Convicted GOP insider could get released because of virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Among the Ohio inmates who could be released early because of the coronavirus outbreak is a former Republican fundraiser convicted in a state investment scandal. The list announced Tuesday by Republican Mike DeWine includes former Toledo-area coin dealer Tom Noe. He was the central figure in the scandal that engulfed Ohio’s Republicans in 2005. The investigation led to 19 convictions that reached up to then-Ohio Gov. Bob Taft. DeWine says the Ohio Parole Board will decide whether to release Noe and 25 other inmates who are over 60 and have medical problems that could make them vulnerable to the virus.
UNIVERSITY-AIR FORCE CONTRACT
University awarded $25M contract for weapons research
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Dayton Research Institute has won a $25 million Air Force contract for weapons research. The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that the institute received a five-year contract to research and develop new technology that can be applied to air-developed weapons. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. It is expected to be completed by September 2021.
OHIO EARTHQUAKE
Small earthquake reported near northeastern Ohio community
PERRY, Ohio (AP) — A small earthquake has struck near a northeastern Ohio community, though officials say it’s unlikely many people felt it, The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:50 p.m. Monday off the coast of Perry in Lake Erie. The quake had a depth of 3 miles. The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.