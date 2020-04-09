Major cleanup effort continues after tornado rips through Medina

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The initial shock of surviving a tornado is turning into the realization that many challenges still lie ahead in Medina.
“It’s sinking in, slowly but surely. [None] of us have been able to sleep really good,” said Crystal Bronk, who along with her husband, adult daughter and 7-year-old granddaughter escaped uninjured during the Tuesday night storm.
They’re now focused on moving forward.
"What we have to do next, what we need to do, what we want to do," she told 19 News.
The family has been staying in a motel, and returned to their home to collect some of their belongings.
With many people stockpiling food during the stay-at-home order prompted by COVID-19, some have expressed concern about power outages.
Bronk said a friend has offered space to refrigerate and freeze their food. She’s even taken the family’s cat in as they mull their options.
Down the road, Joe Weiser spent part of Thursday with a chainsaw, slicing through a pine tree that collapsed behind a local pizza joint.
“For a lot of people, the trees will be minor. It’s getting the roof back on, getting the power back on. The trees will be secondary, but that seems to be the big mess,” he said.
As someone who’s job has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Weiser is thankful that people are trusting him to handle their heavy lifting.
“I got furloughed from my full-time job, so I tried to get as much of this going to offset. I’ve got an autistic kid at home, so I’ve got to keep it going.”
He said his property was not damaged by the storm; in fact, most of the destruction seems to be in a relatively small area near Elmwood Avenue and Lafayette Road.
As of late Thursday afternoon, FirstEnergy reported about 700 customers were without power in Medina County; between Medina and Summit Counties, they said about 4,000 customers were without power.
By comparison, a spokesperson told 19 News that during the peak of the storm, 94,000 customers were without power in Northeast Ohio.
FirstEnergy expects power to be restored by late Thursday night.
