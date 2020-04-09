19 manufacturers partner to mass-produce protective face shields for Ohio hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nineteen manufacturing companies will begin making up to 1 million protective face shields over the next five weeks to be distributed to Ohio health care workers.
The Ohio Manufacturing collaboration with three hospital groups will produce the shields and deliver them to the Department of Health stockpile before being distributed to health facilities statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine said the manufacturing companies involved usually produce items that range from toys to engine parts.
According to the Governor, the prototype-to-production process was completed in just two weeks.
The masks will be able to be sterilized and reused at the Ohio hospitals that need it most.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.