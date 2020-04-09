Meals on Wheels working with restaurants to serve the elderly in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meals on Wheels is serving the most vulnerable during the pandemic, but to continue their services they had to get creative.
To abide by social distancing guidelines, they’ve cut back on most of their volunteers, many of whom are also in a high risk category.
In Westlake, they’re teaming up with local restaurants, asking for donations.
Once a restaurant gets 75, five dollar donations, a restaurant will prepare meals for all of their roughly 80 recipients.
"Our average recipient is 89-years-old and these are home bound residents so these are residents we serve all year long and they’re people that can not get out to shop for themselves or are not able to cook for themselves,” Brook O’Donnell said
O’ Donnell said, it gives the recipients an opportunity to get something a little different.
"The restaurants are really going out of their way to make sure it’s a menu item our recipients would enjoy. A nice healthy nutritious meal for them,” O’Donnell said.
Donations can be made through the app cheddar up.
O’Donnell said if everyone’s donating a couple meals here and there, then [those restaurants are] going to be there when we can all get back out and eat out.
She said, it’s a win-win for everyone. “The more we can all chip in and keep them going, the better off we will be.”
So far, eight restaurants are signed up.
For now, Meals on Wheels is using no contact delivery after picking it up from the restaurant. But, they’ve started checking in with residents, for whom meals on wheels plays a crucial part of their daily life, with call campaigns.
