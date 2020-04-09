MetroHealth doctor develops technology for ventilator fast-tracked for production to help COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new ventilator being fast-tracked to help COVID-19 patients has technology that was developed by a physician right here in The MetroHealth System.
MetroHealth said Dr. David Birnkrant created the BiWaze TM Cough system, an FDA-approved breathing device for pediatric patients suffering from neuromuscular disease.
However, MetroHealth said the science behind it is able to help other patients with respiratory distress.
The BiWaze Cough works by using high-frequency bursts of air to dislodge mucus from the lungs and negative air pressure to extract the mucus with one circuit connecting to the patient’s nose to assist with breathing, while a separate circuit attaches to the patient’s mouth for cough assistance, according to MetroHealth.
Since the device can be used remotely, caregivers can control it outside the room, MetroHealth said.
MetroHealth said medical device company Advanced Bio Machines is using the same internal mechanics as the BiWaze Cough to create a new kind of ventilator for patients suffering from COVID-19.
“It will be better than anything that’s on the market,” said Chad Boerst, ABM President and Founder.
Thanks in part to the FDA’s authority to accelerate production, Boerst said he hopes to have as many as 1,000 ventilators on the market by June.
“The chance that we may use this to alleviate suffering during the pandemic is exciting and a huge opportunity to do some good on a humanitarian level,” Dr. Birnkrant said.
