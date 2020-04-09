New state bill would halt evictions, foreclosures during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What should you do right now if you’re already worried about making next month’s rent or mortgage?
For now, Ohioans are expected to pay, depending on your specific circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic and your landlord or mortgage provider.
“Well, really the first call should be to whoever you owe money to whether it’s the bank or your landlord, and see if they have flexibility. A lot of companies are proactively offering policy changes to offer consumers this month, because they know so many people are struggling right now. But if you haven’t seen an offer from your company, definitely call,” Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at Nerd Wallet told 19 News.
Several state lawmakers are calling for a pause to evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic.
Here's where evictions stand.
The Supreme Court of Ohio issued guidance to local courts that eviction filings should be postponed.
But it's not an official court ruling, so it's not the law.
Governor Mike DeWine asked landlords to show leniency during this difficult time, but he has not signed any official executive order prohibiting evictions.
House Democrats have introduced a new state bill to address this.
State Representatives David Leland (D- Columbus) and Jeffrey Crossman (D- Parma) introduced a bipartisan bill, House Bill 562, to put a stop to evictions and foreclosures during the Covid-19 crisis.
The city of Cleveland also announced a 60-day moratorium on evictions in the city for cases that are a result of financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order.
