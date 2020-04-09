Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 50 degrees today with strong winds and showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front came through early this morning. A big air mass change is happening right now. Winds will be strong out of the west. Look for gusts over 40 mph at times. Showers will be in the area. We will see sunshine at times and that will create some instability this afternoon. The afternoon round of showers could have some thunder and small hail with them. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees across the area. A noticeable change from the past couple of days. A windy night is ahead with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be cold enough for a little lake effect snow overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30s.