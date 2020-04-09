Few details revealed in officer-involved shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an officer involved shooting on the city’s West Side.
According to police, it happened at W. 25th Street and Riverside Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The officer, who may have been off-duty at the time, is not believed to have been injured.
Police are not releasing any information yet on the person shot by the officer or any details on what led to the shooting.
