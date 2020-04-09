Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead and teen injured on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force Investigation Team is currently on scene at West 25th Street and Pearl Road due to a fatal officer-involved shooting.
At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, an off-duty Cleveland Police officer saw a man and teenage boy possibly committing a crime in the area of West 25th and Archwood, according to preliminary police reports released by Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The officer left the scene in his personal car and encountered the suspects at West 25th Street and Pearl. One of the suspects showed a weapon and the officer opened fired.
The 24-year-old driver then crashed into a fence outside of Riverside Cemetery, and the 17-year-old passenger fled on foot.
The driver was taken to MetroHealth hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to MetroHealth with unknown injuries.
The officer was not injured.
Members of the use of force investigation team responded to the scene, per police protocol.
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary investigating agency in this investigation.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.