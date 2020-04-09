OH-Winners

|By The Associated Press
Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Ohio.
Joe Biden, Dem
Donald Trump (i), GOP
Kate Schroder, Dem
Steve Chabot (i), GOP
Kevin Kahn, Lib
Jaime Castle, Dem
Brad Wenstrup (i), GOP
Joyce Beatty (i), Dem
Cleophus Dulaney, GOP
Shannon Freshour, Dem
Jim Jordan (i), GOP
Steve Perkins, Lib
Gene Redinger, Dem
Bob Latta (i), GOP
Shawna Roberts, Dem
Bill Johnson (i), GOP
Bob Gibbs (i), GOP
Brandon Lape, Lib
Vanessa Enoch, Dem
Warren Davidson (i), GOP
Marcy Kaptur (i), Dem
Timothy Corrigan, GOP
Desiree Tims, Dem
Mike Turner (i), GOP
Marcia Fudge (i), Dem
Shalira Taylor, GOP
Alaina Shearer, Dem
Troy Balderson (i), GOP
Tim Ryan (i), Dem
Donald Truex, GOP
Michael Fricke, Lib
Hillary O'Connor Mueri, Dem
David Joyce (i), GOP
Daniel Kilgore, Dem
Steve Stivers (i), GOP
Ronald Karpus, Dem
Anthony Gonzalez (i), GOP
Reem Subei, Dem
Theresa Gavarone (i), GOP
Kathy Wyenandt, Dem
George Lang, GOP
Albert Griggs, Dem
Niraj Antani, GOP
Daniel Brown, Dem
Louis Blessing (i), GOP
Charles Ballard, Dem
Robert Hackett (i), GOP
Ken Poling, Dem
Matt Huffman (i), GOP
Ryan Ottney, Dem
Terry Johnson (i), GOP
Mark Bailey, Dem
Stephanie Kunze (i), GOP
Betsy Rader, Dem
Jerry Cirino, GOP
Christian Johnson, Dem
Tim Schaffer (i), GOP
Steve Johnson, Dem
Michael Reynolds, GOP
Tom Jackson, Dem
Matt Dolan (i), GOP
Craig Swartz, Dem
Melissa Ackison, GOP
Vernon Sykes (i), Dem
Michael Downey, GOP
Michael Fletcher, Dem
Frank Hoagland (i), GOP
Sean O'Brien (i), Dem
Ken Polke, GOP
Alison Theiss, Dem
Scott Wiggam (i), GOP
Marilyn John, GOP
Laurel Johnson, Dem
Haraz Ghanbari (i), GOP
Bob Cupp (i), GOP
Daniel Winston, Dem
Tim Ginter (i), GOP
Phil Robinson (i), Dem
Ed Hargate, GOP
Joan Sweeny, Dem
Thomas Patton (i), GOP
Kent Smith (i), Dem
Janine Boyd (i), Dem
Dustin Russell, GOP
Terrence Upchurch (i), Dem
Stephanie Howse (i), Dem
Juanita Brent (i), Dem
Michael Skindell (i), Dem
Bride Sweeney (i), Dem
Lynn McMahan, GOP
Jeffrey Crossman (i), Dem
Kevin Kussmaul, GOP
Monique Smith, Dem
Dave Greenspan (i), GOP
Adam Miller (i), Dem
John Rutan, GOP
Kristin Boggs (i), Dem
Kayla Packard, GOP
Mary Lightbody (i), Dem
Meredith Freedhoff, GOP
Richard Brown (i), Dem
Chris Baer, GOP
Beth Liston (i), Dem
Mehek Cooke, GOP
David Leland (i), Dem
Stephany Spencer, GOP
Nancy Day-Achauer, Dem
Laura Lanese (i), GOP
Allison Russo (i), Dem
Pat Manley, GOP
Mohamud Jama, Dem
Jim Burgess, GOP
Erica Crawley (i), Dem
Steve Blake, GOP
Sara Bitter, Dem
Tom Brinkman (i), GOP
Jessica Miranda (i), Dem
Chris Monzel, GOP
Cindy Abrams (i), GOP
Bill Seitz (i), GOP
Brigid Kelly (i), Dem
Catherine Ingram (i), Dem
Sedrick Denson (i), Dem
Mary Hill, GOP
Emilia Sykes (i), Dem
Henry Todd, GOP
Tavia Galonski (i), Dem
Jodi Sarver, GOP
Matt Shaughnessy, Dem
Bob Young, GOP
Casey Weinstein (i), Dem
Beth Bigham, GOP
Joe Campbell, Dem
Bill Roemer (i), GOP
Willis Blackshear, Dem
John Mullins, GOP
Leronda Jackson, Dem
Phil Plummer (i), GOP
Cate Berger, Dem
Andrea White, GOP
Tom Young, GOP
Amy Cox, Dem
Rodney Creech, GOP
Robert McMahon, GOP
Lisa Sobecki (i), Dem
Shane Logan, GOP
Michael Sheehy (i), Dem
Steven Salander, GOP
Nancy Larson, Dem
Derek Merrin (i), GOP
Scott Oelslager (i), GOP
Thomas West (i), Dem
James Haavisto, GOP
Brian Simeone, Dem
Reggie Stoltzfus (i), GOP
Sara Carruthers (i), GOP
Chuck Horn, Dem
Jennifer Gross, GOP
Michelle Novak, Dem
Thomas Hall, GOP
Morgan Showen, Dem
Paul Zeltwanger (i), GOP
Zach Stepp, Dem
Gayle Manning (i), GOP
Joe Miller (i), Dem
Bradley Lacko, GOP
Dara Adkison, Dem
Dick Stein (i), GOP
Michele Lepore-Hagan (i), Dem
David Simon, GOP
Chris Stanley, Dem
Don Manning (i), GOP
Daniel Troy, Dem
George Phillips, GOP
Adam Dudziak, Dem
Jamie Callender (i), GOP
Erin Rosiello, Dem
Scott Lipps (i), GOP
Werner Lange, Dem
Mike Loychik, GOP
Michael O'Brien (i), Dem
Martha Yoder, GOP
Alan Darnowsky, Dem
Jean Schmidt, GOP
Allen Freeman, GOP
Rachael Morocco, Dem
Kris Jordan (i), GOP
Steven Mount, Dem
Rick Carfagna (i), GOP
Donna Beheydt, Dem
Sharon Ray, GOP
Kevin Barnet, Dem
Darrell Kick (i), GOP
Mark Carr, Dem
Mark Fraizer (i), GOP
Larry Householder (i), GOP
Kim McCarthy, Dem
Brian Lampton, GOP
Bill Dean (i), GOP
Randi Clites (i), Dem
Gail Pavliga, GOP
Garrett Westhoven, Dem
Diane Grendell (i), GOP
Melissa Wilde, Dem
Jeff LaRe (i), GOP
Charlotte Owens, Dem
Brian Stewart, GOP
Cynthia Richards, Dem
Kyle Koehler (i), GOP
Jena Powell (i), GOP
James Hoops (i), GOP
Craig Riedel (i), GOP
Jon Cross (i), GOP
Joseph Monbeck, Dem
Susan Manchester (i), GOP
Nino Vitale (i), GOP
Tiffanie Roberts, Dem
Tracy Richardson (i), GOP
Nicholas Barnes, Dem
Riordan McClain (i), GOP
Chris Liebold, Dem
Ed Ollom, GOP
Alexis Miller, Dem
D. J. Swearingen (i), GOP
Brian Baldridge (i), GOP
Scott Dailey, Dem
Shane Wilkin (i), GOP
Beth Workman, Dem
Mark Johnson, GOP
Jason Stephens (i), GOP
Jay Edwards (i), GOP
Don Jones (i), GOP
Charlie DiPalma, Dem
Ron Ferguson, GOP
Oscar Herrera, Lib
Alaina Swope, Dem
Adam Holmes (i), GOP
Todd Beegle, Dem
Brett Hillyer (i), GOP
Richard Dana, Dem
Sarah Fowler, GOP
John O'Donnell, Dem
Sharon Kennedy (i), GOP
Jennifer Brunner, Dem
Judi French (i), GOP