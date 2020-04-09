Using ping pong balls and mousetraps ODH shows how social distancing really does work (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video produced by the Ohio Department of Health excellently demonstrates how social distancing helps during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Social distancing works,” the state’s health agency posted on Facebook, along with the video that features ping pong balls and mousetraps.
Data from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University shows that what residents are doing during Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order is working.
Initially, the state health officials projected a peak of nearly 10,000 new cases per day by April 25. The latest projection, released on April 8, now shows an estimated peak of approximately 1,600 new cases per day by April 19.
