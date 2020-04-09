Owner of Solon Bicycle says he’s had an increase in customers during stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dan Sirkin is the owner of Solon Bicycle.
He says he was pleasantly surprised when he started seeing so many customers come into the shop over the past couple of weeks.
“A bike is an awesome way to reconnect with childhood, kind of remember those initial steps toward freedom when we got our first bike,” said Sirkin. “Get out there and have some fun and turn this chaos off for a little bit.”
We even caught up with an avid biker who makes his way into the shop quite often.
“Solon Bicycle is a family-oriented shop. Dan does a really good job. He looks out for the customer,” said Drew Barskdale.
Bike shops in Ohio are able to be open because they are in the transportation business, which is considered essential.
Sirkin says he is making sure customers are being safe while at the store.
Sirkin and his team are wearing masks and gloves and there are makeshift barriers inside the store to help keep customers spread a part.
"We’re doing whatever we can to be as safe as possible and make people feel as comfortable as they can be,” said Sirkin.
