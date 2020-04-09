Pro MMA fighter shot to death in Akron; US Marshals arrest suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have arrested the man accused of murdering a Pro MMA fighter in Akron.
Akron police said Isaiah “The Beast” Chapman was shot multiple times Tuesday evening.
According to officers, Chapman’s body was found lying in the street in the 300 block of Reed Avenue around 9:40 p.m.
Chapman, 30, was transported to Akron Summa Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
On Wednesday evening, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron police officers arrested Christopher Blouir, 29, in the area of E. Market Street and Brittain Road in Akron.
Blouir was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
He is now locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with murder.
Police have not released a motive.
