Shaker Heights creating 'Unity in our Community’ with food drive to help coronavirus crisis

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights interfaith congregations, neighborhood groups, and local residents are creating "Unity in our Community” with a city-wide food drive in response to the emergency hunger and food insecurity caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Non-perishable foods and hygiene items are needed, but cash donations and $50 gift cards for Dave’s, Giant Eagle or Heinen’s will also be greatly appreciated.
There are two locations donations can be dropped off from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9:
- Heights Christian Church on 17300 Van Aken Blvd
- Use Winslow Road entrance
- Christ Episcopal Church on 3445 Warrensville Center Rd
- Use south side entrance by the medical building (red door, down the stairs)
Here are the list of distribution events for residents in need:
- Heights Christian Church 17300 Van Aken Blvd
- April 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Shaker Heights Hunger Center at 20120 Lomond Blvd
- April 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- April 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- April 27 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- April 29 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Unity in our Community campaign is also asking for volunteers ages 16-60.
The campaign said those who are sick or considered high risk, including those over 60 and/or with compromised immune systems, are asked to forgo volunteering.
According to the Unity in our Community campaign, volunteers must provide their own masks or face coverings and gloves, which may include a bandana, scarf, gardening gloves, latex gloves, or work gloves.
