Some Cuyahoga County employees ordered to take 80 hours of unpaid furlough

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has ordered all non-bargaining, full-time county employees to take 80 hours of unpaid furlough.
“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are experiencing an unprecedented drop in revenue which is a big component of what allows us to continue our daily operations. While we do not yet know the extent of the losses, we do know that they are going to be very significant," said Budish.
Budish added additional information on how the time should be taken will be released in a few days.
“My goal is to make sure that we remain fiscally responsible while maintaining critical and mandated services. In order to do that, we are going to have to make some hard choices. The decisions we make now will, I hope, make it so that we don’t have to consider even more difficult employment and service decisions down the road,” said Budish.
