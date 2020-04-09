South Euclid Police called after girlfriend finds mistress in closet, resident charged

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -"If you’re going to be unfaithful with your significant other, please don’t involve SEPD and waste our resources."
That is the message the South Euclid Police Department shared after they said a resident called to report “an unknown person” attempting to break into his home at 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday.
SEPD said when officers arrived, they found the girlfriend of the caller in the driveway.
The resident confirmed he knew the woman and let her inside his home, SEPD said.
Just minutes later at 11 a.m., SEPD got another 911 call from the same resident reporting that his girlfriend would not leave his home, according to the report.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that the girlfriend found the resident’s mistress hiding in a closet, SEPD said.
SEPD said the resident was charged with making false alarms.
