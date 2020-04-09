Thousands still without power after 3 tornadoes ripped through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports over 8,000 customers are still without power on Thursday morning after the National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed three tornadoes touched down in northern Ohio on Tuesday night.
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio counties with the most number of outages, according to FirstEnergy:
Cuyahoga: 72
Medina: 3,538
Portage: 1,105
Richland: 96
Stark: 520
Summit: 2,924
Wayne: 118
That number has gone down from over 90,000 that lost power in the wake of the storm.
Service could be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 48 hours after the storm system moved through.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.