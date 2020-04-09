Thousands still without power after 3 tornadoes ripped through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night

Thousands still without power after 3 tornadoes ripped through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night
Thousands still without power after 3 tornadoes ripped through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 9, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:55 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports over 8,000 customers are still without power on Thursday morning after the National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed three tornadoes touched down in northern Ohio on Tuesday night.

[ NWS Cleveland confirms three tornadoes on Tuesday; EF-1 in Lorain and Medina counties, EF-0 in Stark County, EF-1 in Summit County ]

Here is a list of Northeast Ohio counties with the most number of outages, according to FirstEnergy:

Cuyahoga: 72

Medina: 3,538

Portage: 1,105

Richland: 96

Stark: 520

Summit: 2,924

Wayne: 118

That number has gone down from over 90,000 that lost power in the wake of the storm.

Service could be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 48 hours after the storm system moved through.

[ Power for Medina County residents may not come back on until late Thursday night, FirstEnergy estimates ]

Return to 19 News for updates.

[ Severe storms sweep through Barberton leaving massive amount of damage ]

[ F-1 tornado rips through Medina County, uprooting trees and causing major damage ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.