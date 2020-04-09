UH Seeking more volunteers to sew masks for caregivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the expected surge in coronavirus-related cases University Hospitals is asking volunteers to make masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
University Hospitals handed out kits to make masks on March 31 and received 15,000 masks back in four days.
“We’ve had a heroic response to our call for mask-making,” a spokesperson for UH said.
Now the hospital is asking the public to help produce 100,000 more masks.
Under normal circumstances, a fabric mask is not recommended for clinical use however, the homemade cloth masks can be worn by any caregiver who is not required to wear a medical-grade (isolation or N-95) mask per CDC guidelines.
UH is seeking members of the public sufficient in sewing to pick-up kits containing the materials needed to make 10 masks, and return the completed masks as soon as possible.
These kits are available for drive-by pickup and drop-off upon completion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. No appointments necessary.
Kits are available at the following locations:
- UH Elyria Medical Center, main entrance valet
- UH Geauga Medical Center, main entrance valet
- UH Parma Medical Center, main entrance
- UH Portage Medical Center, main entrance valet
- UH Management Services Center, back entrance
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.