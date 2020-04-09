UH Seeking more volunteers to sew masks for caregivers

UH Seeking more volunteers to sew masks for caregivers
Homemade masks
By Michael Dakota | April 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the expected surge in coronavirus-related cases University Hospitals is asking volunteers to make masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

University Hospitals handed out kits to make masks on March 31 and received 15,000 masks back in four days.

“We’ve had a heroic response to our call for mask-making,” a spokesperson for UH said.

Now the hospital is asking the public to help produce 100,000 more masks.

[ Northeast Ohio sewing shop hopes to make 10,000 face masks in 3 weeks ]

Under normal circumstances, a fabric mask is not recommended for clinical use however, the homemade cloth masks can be worn by any caregiver who is not required to wear a medical-grade (isolation or N-95) mask per CDC guidelines.

UH is seeking members of the public sufficient in sewing to pick-up kits containing the materials needed to make 10 masks, and return the completed masks as soon as possible.

These kits are available for drive-by pickup and drop-off upon completion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. No appointments necessary.

Kits are available at the following locations:

  • UH Elyria Medical Center, main entrance valet
  • UH Geauga Medical Center, main entrance valet
  • UH Parma Medical Center, main entrance
  • UH Portage Medical Center, main entrance valet
  • UH Management Services Center, back entrance

[ Cleveland man 3D printing masks and donating them to local hospital ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.