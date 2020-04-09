University Hospitals closes 2 emergency departments to use resources to fight COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- University Hospitals announced they are temporarily closing the emergency departments at UH Andover and UH North Ridgeville to use those resources to fight COVID-19.
The closures go into effect at 7 a.m. on April 11.
Besides re-assigning clinical and non-clinical staff to use their skills at COVID-19 surge locations, this also allows the hospital to move PPE’s, ventilators and supplies across the system.
“There’s going to be disappointment and probably some anger over it,” said North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran. “It’s disappointing we don’t have access to emergency care on a local level.”
Patients receiving emergency treatment will remain in the department until their care is complete.
“I think we’ll ride this storm out and have the emergency room open again shortly,” said Corcoran.
