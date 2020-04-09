Wearing masks to fight coronavirus may pose risk to black males who are often perceived as criminal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, wants everybody to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s generally seen as a good idea, but wearing a mask for African-American men is a double-edged sword.
Dr. Ronnie Dunn is an associate professor of urban studies at Cleveland State University, and he is also the chief diversity officer.
“It poses a paradox for African-American males, in particular, given the historical racial stereotypes of black males as the symbolic assailant or prototypical criminal in American society,” Dunn said.
Dunn, one of the most accomplished professionals in Greater Cleveland, found himself torn over whether to wear his homemade mask.
“As I went to put the mask on as I exited my car, it gave me pause because here I am, a black male, putting on a mask, going into a business establishment. Well, needless to say, I weighed the potential risk and I opted to wear the mask," he added.
Lots of African-American males are wearing the masks or other face covering, including bandanas with the right intent.
“I have had the opportunity to work the Cleveland schools for 30 years, NASA for 17 years, the Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, the best job I ever had, for 4 and a half years, and on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections,” John Hairston said.
Hairston had his face masks specially made by his Chinese cleaner.
“Any reservation about putting that mask on knowing you may be perceived as someone who’s up to no good? No reservation whatsoever because I experienced in my lifetime, I’m 77 years old, that just walking in some places being black is a threat. So, why not do and follow the order so I can be healthy and black,” he said.
Curtis Jackson is the principal of a local school.
“The concept and the reality is our society base their perception on misinformation. Every black man, every Latino, every minority is not a criminal. That’s just a fact and we will always be criminalized if we allow it to happen,” Jackson said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.