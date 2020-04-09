Woman captured after violent hit-and-run spree in Westlake and Bay Village, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman confessed to striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents over the last week, Westlake Police say.
On April 4 at about 9:45 p.m., a 22-year-old woman told police she was getting her mail on Caroline Circle when a car jumped the curb, struck her and knocked her out. Officers responded, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Then, on the evening of April 7, police received a 911 call stating that two people and a dog were struck by a driver on the sidewalk along Cahoon Road, near White Oaks restaurant. Both victims, ages 21 and 25, suffered serious injuries, but they were able to give police a description of the car—a black sedan that fled south on Cahoon.
Officers canvassed the area and stopped a car with front-end damage on Dover Center Road that matched the victims’ description. The driver, a 24-year-old Cleveland resident, told police she hit a deer on April 6, which caused the damage.
The woman was arrested and confessed to police that she also struck a 56-year-old man and his dog in Bay Village on April 1. The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Felony charges are expected to be filed through Rocky River Municipal Court on Friday, and the two dogs involved appear to be OK.
The woman will be identified by 19 News after charges are filed.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.