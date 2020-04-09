82-year-old Cleveland priest battling coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An 82-year-old Catholic priest is battling coronavirus at a local hospital.
19 News has learned Father Arcangelo Manzi went to the hospital on April 5 and was diagnosed on April 6 with COVID-19.
Manzi is currently in critical condition.
He is assigned to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in the 6900 block of Detroit Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side.
Manzi, who immigrated here from Italy as a teenager, recently celebrated 50 years in the priesthood.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.