ACLU sues ICE on behalf of immigrants detained in crowded jails in Geauga and Seneca counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ACLU National Prison Project, the ACLU of Ohio and local attorneys filed a lawsuit against ICE on Friday.
They are suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on behalf of immigrants detained in crowded jail facilities in Geauga and Seneca counties.
The legal organizations are seeking the release of those who may be at high risk of developing serious complications if infected with COVID-19.
The ACLU has filed more than 15 similar lawsuits in states around the country.
The following is a summary of a few of the individuals represented, all of whom are at high risk of severe illness or death if they contract COVID-19.
The filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio includes testimony from leading public health expert Dr. Joseph J. Amon, who supports the release of at-risk detainees.
