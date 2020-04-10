Amazon hiring surge not enough, COVID-19 is driving demand for home delivery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon announced despite a recent hiring wave the company still needs 100,000 new full- and part-time positions across the U.S.
Amazon recently announced it has hired more than 80,000 employees to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
This includes more than 1,500 new employees in Cleveland, Ohio. Hundreds of jobs are still available.
According to a statement from Amazon new hires in Ohio filled a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.
Amazon said many of the new hires were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people “who just wanted to help out”.
Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.