Area churches turning to virtual services to social distance this Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Easter Sunday it is recommended you do not leave your house to attend services.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has led the charge to distance, has encouraged religious leaders not to congregate although churches are exempt from the stay-at-home-order.
Most area churches, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, have gone virtual.
Rev. Adam Marquette is the pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth.
Marquette, who records his services, recently touched base with several of his congregants using Zoom, a video conferencing tool.
“There were a few tears being shed as people were seeing faces they hadn’t seen in weeks,” Marquette said.
“For us it is important to include congregants in the service,” Marquette told 19 News. Marquette said he pieces the service together with readings and music sent to him from members of the church.
“Our number one goal is the health and safety of the congregation,” Marquette said.
In Lakewood the Parkside Church Westside is encouraging congregants to chalk their sidewalks and include the link to watch the Easter Sunday service.
“We thought it would be a fun way, with a lot of people out for walks, to get the word out,” Kaitlyn Peterson, a ministry assistant with the church told 19 News.
“It’s cool how we can reach out to people in a different way,” Peterson said.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is encouraging social distancing and offering live streaming of services, including Stations of the cross, The Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. on April 12 from the cathedral.
The live streamed and taped liturgies will be available on the diocesan website.
Dr. Larry L. Macon, Senior Pastor of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Oakwood Village who has been preaching to his congregation from the parking lot, will have two outdoor drive-in services at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
DeWine has been clear about his commitment to social distancing, and although churches can still gather the governor was clear in a tweet on April 8 that it concerns him.
“When people come together in a large group at this stage - we can almost guarantee you that in a church (even a small one) there are people who already have it and don’t know it. You’d be playing with the lives of your congregation,” DeWine tweeted.
Check your church’s website or social media page to find out if they are offering an on-line service.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.