Ashland County reports 5th case of COVID-19

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Health Department is reported the fifth positive lab result for COVID-19 in an Ashland County resident.
This individual had been following the stay-at-home orders and called ahead before seeking medical care to limit exposure.
“I can’t emphasize enough the important role each individual plays in protecting the health of our community and our frontline workers,” said Jill Hartson, ACHD’s public information officer. “This is another great citizen of Ashland who has helped limit the spread of COVID-19.”
This is the second day in a row the ACHD has announced a new positive COVID-19 case.
Test results are being processed faster and there are a number of persons under investigation (PUIs) being monitored by nurses at the ACHD.
“The number of positive cases reported for Ashland, Ohio is not an accurate reflection of the true figures,” explained Hartson. “Go about your day thinking that everyone you come into contact with potentially has COVID-19, because even people with no symptoms can carry the virus and spread it to others. That is why it is vital to follow Ohio’s stay-at-home orders and recommended precautions.”
Recommended precautions include:
- practicing social distancing
- wearing a face mask
- washing hands regularly
- refraining from touching eyes nose and mouth
- disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Individuals should only leave their house if it is essential, per Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s stay-at-home orders which last until at least 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020.
The Ashland County Health Department is encouraging sick individuals to call first if they going to an emergency room, just as the fifth confirmed case did, call ahead before seeking medical care to discuss symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Additional information is available at the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) website, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. ODH also staffs a Call Center 7 days a week from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.