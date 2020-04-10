Baldwin-Wallace players putting pen to paper for senior citizens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tara Bowen is the assistant coach of the Baldwin-Wallace Women’s Soccer team, she is also a granddaughter. Her grandfather, like many others in elder care facilities around America, is cut off from visitors. She decided since her players cannot go through their regular spring workouts, they could write some letters to people like her grandfather. “It’s just a lonely place to be in at this time,” said Bowen. “I thought with our women being able to help out people in their area who are in the same situation, it would be a really nice thing to do."
The players have returned to their homes, so they are not in Berea on the BW campus. Bowen encouraged them to write letters to a family member in a care center, or if they do not know anybody in one, to start a letter with “Dear resident" and allow the staff there to give the letter to somebody who has not had a lot of mail or phone calls.
The players are loving it. “They really enjoy the process. I know our women really believe in our culture. This was a great way to do something that perpetuates our culture and brings us together as a team,” said Bowen.
Soccer is a fall sport, but the team does have workouts and a spring game around this time of year. Not this year though, so the letter writing campaign has given them something to do. “Some of the girls commented that this was the first time they’d written a hand-written letter in a long time," said Bowen.
The players just started this. They are now waiting for return letters to arrive from their new pen pals.
