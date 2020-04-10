Baldwin-Wallace players putting pen to paper for senior citizens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tara Bowen is the assistant coach of the Baldwin-Wallace Women’s Soccer team, she is also a granddaughter. Her grandfather, like many others in elder care facilities around America, is cut off from visitors. She decided since her players cannot go through their regular spring workouts, they could write some letters to people like her grandfather. “It’s just a lonely place to be in at this time,” said Bowen. “I thought with our women being able to help out people in their area who are in the same situation, it would be a really nice thing to do."