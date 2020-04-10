Bay Village family gives $500,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village family has donated $500,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, since the need for food has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the Food Bank, Denise and Miguel Zubizarreta have made one of the largest individual gifts in the history of the Food Bank.
The Food Bank estimates their expenses over the next six months will be over $15 million dollars, which is a 30% increase over their original budget.
The donation will help buy more food to supply emergency boxes, bags of food for children and food for their partner agencies.
“The need is there. The demand will be very high for the Food Bank. I look at the number of people who are becoming unemployed and the people living paycheck to paycheck and there are a lot of additional people who will be in need of food,” said Miguel. “I have the food I need and I don’t want to think about other people going hungry.”
Miguel is hoping his gift will inspire others to donate.
“For everyone who is working, those of us who have and can, should give up to 1% of our paychecks to help our neighbors eat," said Miguel.
“We are so incredibly thankful and grateful for this gift from the Zubizarreta family. It has been decades since we received a gift of this size from an individual donor, and it couldn’t come at a better or more important time,” said Kristin Warzocha, President & CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.